Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The company has a market cap of $502.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. Gravity has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $82.48.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million during the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRVY shares. TheStreet raised Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
