Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gravity Price Performance

NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The company has a market cap of $502.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. Gravity has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $82.48.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRVY shares. TheStreet raised Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.