Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTN

Gray Television Stock Up 0.2 %

GTN stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 4.5% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Gray Television by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.