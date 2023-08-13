Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.0816 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

