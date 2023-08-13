Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $97.68.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.