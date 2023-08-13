Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 322,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $135.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

