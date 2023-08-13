Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GOF opened at $16.11 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 187,527 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

