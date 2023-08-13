GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,783 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of National Health Investors worth $20,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 142.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

