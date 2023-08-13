GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $18,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $9,519,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $7,935,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

