GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 275,569 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.35% of Enviva worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Stock Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:EVA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enviva

Enviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.