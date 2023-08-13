GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

INDB opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

