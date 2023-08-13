GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Chase worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

