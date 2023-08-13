GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $28.82 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.25% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

