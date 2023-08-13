GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of UFP Technologies worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UFPT opened at $174.73 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.