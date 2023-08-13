GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 190,887 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,887 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,968,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,095,000 after buying an additional 1,821,840 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

