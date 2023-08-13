GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.94 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $1,380.03 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001917 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.