Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in July

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.52. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$11.20 and a one year high of C$46.44.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

