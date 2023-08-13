Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWCPZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 2,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,351. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

