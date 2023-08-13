Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $153.55 million and $7.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,003,354,808 coins and its circulating supply is 13,457,204,808 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

