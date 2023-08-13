HC Wainwright Increases McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $19.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of MUX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

