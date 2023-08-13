HC Wainwright Increases XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $74.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of XOMA opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.82. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $119,154. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XOMA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in XOMA by 1,479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

