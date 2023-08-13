HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iSun’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of iSun from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday.

iSun Stock Performance

ISUN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. iSun has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that iSun will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iSun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 279.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 641,228 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 218.2% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 248,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Featured Articles

