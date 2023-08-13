Head to Head Analysis: Aberdeen International (AABVF) vs. Its Peers

Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,207 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aberdeen International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Aberdeen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aberdeen International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aberdeen International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aberdeen International Competitors 1202 5194 6612 100 2.43

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 77.55%. Given Aberdeen International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aberdeen International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Aberdeen International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen International N/A N/A -0.10 Aberdeen International Competitors $300.45 million $19.19 million -34.72

Aberdeen International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen International. Aberdeen International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aberdeen International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen International N/A N/A N/A Aberdeen International Competitors 366.96% 7.93% 4.88%

Summary

Aberdeen International competitors beat Aberdeen International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc., a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The company was formerly known as International Catalyst Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Aberdeen International Inc. in November 2001. Aberdeen International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

