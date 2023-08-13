Head-To-Head Survey: Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) & CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Transcontinental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Transcontinental pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Transcontinental pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 7.05 CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 8.54

This table compares Transcontinental and CCL Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transcontinental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCL Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transcontinental and CCL Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental 0 1 1 0 2.50 CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Transcontinental presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.81%. CCL Industries has a consensus target price of $75.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.48%. Given Transcontinental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transcontinental is more favorable than CCL Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental and CCL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transcontinental beats CCL Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and labeled plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address and shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, indexes and dividers, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment offers technology-driven loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment provides specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. It operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

