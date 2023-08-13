Hedera (HBAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.14 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $18.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.691944 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0559157 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $21,279,486.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

