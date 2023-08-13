Hedron (HDRN) Price Hits $0.0000

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Hedron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $18,048.38 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.