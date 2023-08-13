Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Herbalife Stock Down 1.1 %

HLF opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

