Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hero Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hero Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 404,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Hero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Hero Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.