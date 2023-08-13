Hilltop Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 1,016,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,294. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

