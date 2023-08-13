Horizen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.43 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00029404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.48 million and $4.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00101890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,009,081 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

