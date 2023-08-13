Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.65 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $121.16 million and $4.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.65 or 0.00029406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00103111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,008,231 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

