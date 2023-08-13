ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LBOW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on September 1st

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 20.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of LON:LBOW opened at GBX 39.05 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.35. The stock has a market cap of £47.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.00. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.90 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.79).

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

