Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27. Illumina has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

