Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.