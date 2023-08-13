Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 88.8% in July

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. 146,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $44.46.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on IFNNY
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
