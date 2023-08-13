Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 88.8% in July

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. 146,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

