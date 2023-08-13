Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

