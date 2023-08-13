ING Groep NV Buys 9,183 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

