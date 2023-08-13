ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 228.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

