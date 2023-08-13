ING Groep NV Has $6.84 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

FIS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

