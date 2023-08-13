ING Groep NV Invests $6.10 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

