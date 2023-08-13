ING Groep NV Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $70.00.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

