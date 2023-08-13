ING Groep NV Sells 1,415 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,122 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

