Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

