Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

