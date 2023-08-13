Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 155,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,605 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $409.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

