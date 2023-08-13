Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

