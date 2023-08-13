Insider Buying: Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT) Insider Acquires £15,053.85 in Stock

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report) insider Kristian (Kris) Shaw purchased 33,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £15,053.85 ($19,238.15).

Smartspace Software Stock Performance

SMRT opened at GBX 49 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Smartspace Software plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.73).

Get Smartspace Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Smartspace Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.