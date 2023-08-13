Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.