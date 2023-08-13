inSure DeFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $88,893.03 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $87.96 million and approximately $88,893.03 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00325343 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $83,993.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

