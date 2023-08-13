Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

IRRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 5,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,042. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

