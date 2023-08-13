Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00013813 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $13.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,303,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,960,257 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

